  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2025, 9:40 AM

In Islamabad;

President Pezeshkian, Pakistan foreign minister hold talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian at his hotel in Islamabad on Sunday morning, the second day of the president’s official visit to Pakistan.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad.  

The meeting took place on Sunday morning, the second day of the Iranian president’s official visit to Pakistan.

They met at the hotel where Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation are staying during their visit to Islamabad.

Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation, saying that the people and government of Pakistan are very happy with “this important” visit of the Iranian president to their country.

He also briefed President Pezeshkian on the latest developments in relations between the two countries, and consultations between Pakistani and Iranian officials.

Meetings with high-ranking Pakistani officials and signing several cooperation documents are on the agenda of the two-day visit of Pezeshkian trip to Pakistan. 

