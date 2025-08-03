Iran, Pakistan can increase trade from $3b to $10b very soon

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a press conference after the two countries officials signed 12 cooperation agreements in Islamabad, Pakistan on Sunday.

President Pezeshkian said that "In a short period of time, we can increase the volume of trade relations between Iran and Pakistan from the current $3 billion to $10 billion."

The president once again expressed gratitude for the supportive firm stances that the Pakistani government adopted during the recent US-Israeli aggression on Iran, saying that "For that, I sincerely thank his excellency the Prime Minister, the other officials, and the people of the friendly and brotherly country of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

"We had good agreements in the political, economic, commercial and cultural fields, and important documents were signed between the two countries, which will promote the relations between the two countries in the fields of science, culture, tourism, trade and transportation. We are determined to implement these important agreements by continuing contacts and discussions. The development of transit, rail, road and sea routes, the development of border markets, trade facilitation, and the establishment of joint free trade zones are among the needs of the two countries, and constructive discussions were held in this regard."

The two countries need to have security cooperation, according to Pezeshkian, saying that "Given the threat of terrorist groups in the border areas, joint cooperation to ensure border security was emphasized. We have much in common when it comes to regional and international developments. We believe that the security of countries is interdependent and that the development of trade relations will be possible in the shadow of peace and tranquility."

"Both countries emphasize condemnation of the crimes of the Zionist regime and the continued genocide of the people of Gaza and their actions in the region, and the need to stop these crimes," the Iranian president added.

MNA