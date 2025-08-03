Iran uncovers full profiles of Israeli air force pilots

The development was reported by official Iranian broadcast channels and the country’s various news outlets on Saturday.

According to the reports, the discovery had laid bare the air force personnel’s complete personal details, including their identities, places of residence, operational units, military bases, and roles in other crimes.

The reports highlighted that the intelligence coup was realized, despite the regime’s strict efforts to conceal the personnel’s identities as witnessed by Israeli outlets routine blurring of their faces during televised coverage.

The reports named two of the pilots as “Major Yael Ash, deputy commander of Squadron 119 (the "Bat" Squadron)” and her husband, Bar Prince. Ash was identified as the paternal granddaughter of Major Shimon Ash, a pilot who went missing during the Yom Kippur War that was fought between the regime and a coalition of Arab countries in 1973.

‘They’re no longer safe’

One Iranian channel reported that the country’s intelligence apparatus was now in possesion of “satellite images revealing the exact locations” where the personnel lived.

It referred to Ash’s comments in a televised interview, during which she had claimed “she wanted to restore security” to the Zionists.

“Now, she, herself, is no longer safe,” it said, adding that the revelation of the Israeli personnel’s information “makes the entire world unsafe for them.”

The Iranian intelligence apparatus’ knowledge of the personnel’s whereabouts, their equipment, and their movements “provides Iranian intelligence operatives with a strategic advantage” in case any future retaliation was required, the reports stated.

‘Sample revenge already taken’

The reports further clarified that some of the Israeli air force personnel had already seen their residences targeted during Iranian retaliatory operations throughout the imposed war.

One broadcast report featured pictures of the aftermath of one such retaliatory strike against one of the personnel’s residences in the city of Yavne in the central part of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Some of the residences, it added, were also hit by Iranian missile strikes.

The reprisal saw Iran’s armed forces launch at least 22 rounds of counteroffensive across the occupied territories.

The retaliation targeted Israeli nuclear, military, and industrial sites, prompting the regime to request a ceasefire just after 12 days.

Failed attempt at vilifying Iran

The reports further revealed that once the personnel’s whereabouts came under Iranian counterstrikes, the regime relocated them to such places as schools.

The evacuation, they noted, took place so the regime could claim that Iran had targeted “civilian” sites in case those places were targeted.

The reports finally said what had been made public as part of the discovery so far was only “one example.”

“The disclosures of such classified information will continue.”

