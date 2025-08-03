  1. Politics
Tehran rejects rumors of foreign embassies closure

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed rumors of the closure of foreign embassies in Tehran as part of a psychological operation led by the Israeli regime.

In a statement to IRNA on Saturday, the ministry’s Public Relations Office said that such reports are entirely false and serve to stir up tensions.

“The rumor of embassy closures is a psychological warfare tactic orchestrated by Zionist media operation centers,” the statement read.

The ministry explained that the claims were made by certain Telegram accounts linked to the Israeli regime and anti-Iran groups.

Earlier, a Telegram channel had alleged that several Western countries had shut down their embassies in Tehran.

