Iran, Pakistan eye developing trade coop by creating joint FZ

On his trip to Pakistan, Masroor announced that suitable ground has been prepared for expanding trade-economic ties between the two countries, including the establishment of a joint free zone and extraterritorial cultivation.

In addition to exploring ways to expand trade relations between the two countries, issues such as establishing a joint free zone, extraterritorial cultivation, and developing regional cooperation also will be discussed between the two sides.

Establishing the sixth generation of free zones as a joint free zone is one of the main plans of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance and the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Free and Special Economic Zones, he added.

The Iranian official traveled to Pakistani capital of Islamabad along with President Masoud Pezeshkian to conduct negotiations for establishing a joint free zone between the two countries and expanding economic and trade cooperation.

Pezeshkian arrived in the historic city of Lahore, the capital of Punjab province on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking delegation on the first leg of his official visit to Pakistan before traveling to Islamabad to meet with Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif and other Pakistani officials.

