Aug 1, 2025, 11:04 AM

Pakistan confirms Pezeshkian's two-day visit to Islamabad

TEHRAN, August 01 (MNA) – Shafqat Ali Khan,  spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will visit the country for a two-day visit tomorrow.

He added that the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take place at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The spokesperson announced that the President of Iran will meet with his Pakistani counterpart as well as the Prime Minister of this country, and the parties will discuss a wide range of important bilateral issues, economic cooperation, regional developments, international issues, including the Islamic world.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan have strong bilateral relations based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities, and this trip provides an important opportunity to further strengthen these relations.

Marzieh Rahmani

