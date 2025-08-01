Pakistan confirms Pezeshkian's two-day visit to Islamabad

He added that the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take place at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The spokesperson announced that the President of Iran will meet with his Pakistani counterpart as well as the Prime Minister of this country, and the parties will discuss a wide range of important bilateral issues, economic cooperation, regional developments, international issues, including the Islamic world.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan have strong bilateral relations based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities, and this trip provides an important opportunity to further strengthen these relations.

RHM/