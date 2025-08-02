FM terms Iran-Pakistan friendship a strategic investment

“Our friendship is not merely a relic of the past; it is a strategic investment in the future. In unity, we find strength,” Araghchi wrote in his article published by “The News” on Saturday.

The full text of Araghchi’s article titled “A shared future” is as follows:

A foundational tenet of Iran’s foreign policy is the cultivation of strong, stable, and mutually beneficial ties with its neighbours.

In this vision, our relationship with Pakistan occupies a special place — one defined not simply by geography, but by centuries of shared civilisational experience, religious affinity, cultural kinship and converging strategic interests. As two sovereign nations situated at a crucial crossroads of Asia, Iran and Pakistan have much to gain from an enduring partnership — and even more to contribute to the future of our region. The upcoming state visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan reflects this growing momentum. It builds upon a history of high-level engagement that includes the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s landmark trip to Islamabad and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s reciprocal visit to Tehran. These exchanges, along with sustained diplomatic consultation between senior officials on both sides, represent a deepening alignment that extends well beyond ceremonial diplomacy. They reflect a conscious, strategic choice to elevate the bilateral relationship into one of regional consequence.

Iran and Pakistan share a 900-kilometre border that is more than a line dividing two states; it is a bridge that has connected peoples and civilisations for centuries. Through this frontier flowed not only trade, but ideas, languages, poetry and faiths that continue to animate our societies today. From the celebration of Nowruz to shared Sufi traditions, the depth of our cultural and spiritual interconnection has forged an enduring sense of familiarity and trust that forms the bedrock of political cooperation.

Religious affinity reinforces this bond. As two proud Muslim nations, Iran and Pakistan are anchored in the principles of Islam -- justice, compassion and solidarity. These values are not only sources of internal cohesion; they serve as guiding lights for our international engagement. They compel us to stand together in support of causes such as the Palestinian struggle, to speak out against injustice and to promote peace through cooperation and mutual respect. Our economic complementarities offer enormous potential. Pakistan’s agricultural dynamism and Iran’s abundant energy resources, coupled with our shared interest in connectivity, provide a natural basis for integration. In addition to sectoral synergies, both nations share a long-term interest in fostering an open, equitable, and interdependent regional economy. By aligning visions, Iran and Pakistan can build a sustainable economic partnership grounded in mutual resilience, technological progress and inclusive growth. Such cooperation can play a transformative role in lifting communities, creating employment and promoting a model of development that benefits the wider region.

At a time when transnational threats continue to endanger our shared security, Iran and Pakistan remain vigilant against terrorist networks operating in border regions. Coordination in counterterrorism is not an option; it is an imperative. Beyond local threats, both countries face broader strategic concerns arising from aggressive postures in the region. The Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, its occupation of Syria and Lebanon, and its recent unprovoked attacks on Iranian territory underscore the urgency of a collective response to belligerent forces that thrive on instability and domination. Responsible states cannot afford silence. It is time to strengthen coordination, deepen security cooperation and articulate a clear and united stance in international forums.

In this context, Iran deeply appreciates the principled position taken by the Government of Pakistan in unequivocally condemning the June 2025 Israeli and American military aggression against Iranian territory. At a time when Western powers chose to stand on the wrong side of history, Pakistan stood firmly for international law, regional stability and solidarity with its neighbour.

Equally moving was the heartfelt support expressed by the people of Pakistan, whose spontaneous outpourings of compassion resonated deeply across Iranian society. The Iranian people watched with gratitude as their Pakistani brothers and sisters raised their voices in their support. This display of empathy and unity will never be forgotten. It reaffirmed the profound depth of our bond and the strength of the values we share.

Iran and Pakistan also enjoy a record of close cooperation across multilateral institutions. At the UN, we have consistently worked together to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and advance sustainable development goals. Within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, we advocate for addressing the pressing challenges of the Muslim Ummah. As active members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Economic Cooperation Organisation, and the D-8, we pursue shared objectives in connectivity, economic integration, and regional peace. Our coordinated diplomacy amplifies our voice on the global stage and helps steer international discourse towards justice, equity, and multilateralism. This collaboration is not limited to crisis management. It also reflects a broader strategic convergence. Both Iran and Pakistan uphold principles of sovereignty, non-interference, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. Both are committed to a regional order in which Muslim nations shape their own destinies and cooperate toward collective prosperity.

Our partnership holds promise in trilateral and broader regional settings as well. With Afghanistan as our mutual neighbour, we share an interest in stabilising the country and ensuring that peace and development replace conflict and extremism. By integrating our economic strategies and leveraging our geostrategic positions, Iran and Pakistan can help transform the region into a hub of cooperation rather than competition.

The creation of functional trade and transit corridors, grounded in mutual benefit, brings tangible dividends to our peoples and reaffirms our leadership in crafting a forward-looking regional architecture.

The path ahead calls for unity, clarity of purpose, and a willingness to transform shared aspirations into lasting institutions and practical achievements. Enhancing diplomatic dialogue, expanding economic ties, fostering educational and cultural exchanges and institutionalising cooperation on security and development will give real depth and resilience to our relationship.

President Pezeshkian’s visit provides an opportunity not only to reaffirm commitments but to reim1agine possibilities. In doing so, we may draw inspiration from Allama Iqbal — Pakistan’s national poet and a profound admirer of Persian thought — who reminded us that the soul of nations is shaped not in fleeting political cycles, but in enduring moral and spiritual visions. His words resonate still: “Nations are born in the hearts of poets; they prosper and die in the hands of politicians.”

It is incumbent upon us to ensure that Iran and Pakistan not only prosper but rise together as architects of a peaceful, pluralistic and integrated regional future.

Our friendship is not merely a relic of the past; it is a strategic investment in the future. In unity, we find strength. In cooperation, we find purpose. And in mutual respect, we find the foundation for lasting peace and shared progress.

Long live the friendship between Iran and Pakistan.

