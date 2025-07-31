Germany opens door to recognizing Palestinian statehood

Ahead of a two-day trip to the occupied Palestinian territories, Wadephul said his government won’t deviate from its goal of a two-state solution, adding that “for Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state is rather the end of the process. But such a process must begin now.”

As other European governments are hardening their position on Israel with respect to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Germany, too, is under growing pressure despite its traditionally close alliance with the Jewish state. There’s been a groundswell within Europe and beyond, urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the crisis, according to Bloomberg.

After a meeting of Germany’s security cabinet on Monday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Israel to immediately alleviate the “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Merz added that his government was considering potential further steps should the situation not improve, although he didn’t elaborate on what they were.

While both French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have said this month that their governments could recognize a Palestinian state, Merz made clear that recognition of Palestinian sovereignty can only be among the last steps toward a comprehensive agreement, the report added.

MA/PR