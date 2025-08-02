Haniyeh assassination gross violation of Intl. principles

The Foreign Ministry in a statement issued on Friday night on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of martyr Ismail Haniyeh by the Zionist regime, said that one year has passed since the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and one of the prominent leaders of resistance against the Zionist occupiers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran added in the statement that the assassination of martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran - while he was an official guest at the inauguration ceremony of President Pezeshkian - was a huge crime and a gross violation of the principles and norms of international law, national sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement said that the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the legitimacy of the Palestinian people's struggle to achieve their right to self-determination against the occupation and apartheid that governs the historical land of Palestine, considers the killing of the elites and leaders of the Palestinian people to be part of the occupation regime's evil plan for the colonial annihilation of the Palestinian people, and emphasizes the need to end the impunity of criminals and to try and punish them.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

MNA/IRN85902815