Iran loses to Spain in FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship 2025

The Iranian team will also meet Poland (July 25), Tunisia (July 26), Egypt (July 28), and Italy (July 29) in Pool C.

The World Championship is the 19th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U-19 World Championship, the biennial international youth volleyball championship contested by the men's national teams under the age of 19 of the members associations of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

It is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 24 to August 3, 2025.

Pool A: Uzbekistan, Belgium, Argentina, Puerto Rico, Pakistan, Turkey

Pool B: France, Bulgaria, Japan, China, Algeria, Canada

Pool C: Iran, Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Poland, Spain

Pool D: USA, Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Finland

MNA/TSN