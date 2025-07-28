Iran 12-Day resistance unprecedented in history: Basij Chief

The statement describes the recent confrontation with the Israeli regime as a defining national victory. It also stresses Iran’s triumph over technologically superior adversaries through faith and resilience.

Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani made the remarks during a commemoration ceremony to honor the Deputy Commander of the Imam Ali Security Command, Brigadier Gholamhossein Geybparvar, martyred during the 12-day Israeli aggression on Iran.

General Soleimani: “This victory came at a time when the American power structure was in the hands of an insane individual.”

“In this war, American military-industrial owners—who are all Zionists—supplied the most advanced weapons to the Zionist regime.”

“Yet the Iranian people, through faith and determination, overcame all these pressures.”

MNA/Iran Press