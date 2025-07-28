  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2025, 10:36 AM

Iran 12-Day resistance unprecedented in history: Basij Chief

Iran 12-Day resistance unprecedented in history: Basij Chief

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Basij Organization praised the Iranian nation’s role during the “12-day Sacred Defense,” or the Israeli-imposed war against Iran, calling it an unparalleled moment in the country’s history.

The statement describes the recent confrontation with the Israeli regime as a defining national victory. It also stresses Iran’s triumph over technologically superior adversaries through faith and resilience.

Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani made the remarks during a commemoration ceremony to honor the Deputy Commander of the Imam Ali Security Command, Brigadier Gholamhossein Geybparvar, martyred during the 12-day Israeli aggression on Iran.

General Soleimani: “This victory came at a time when the American power structure was in the hands of an insane individual.”

“In this war, American military-industrial owners—who are all Zionists—supplied the most advanced weapons to the Zionist regime.”

“Yet the Iranian people, through faith and determination, overcame all these pressures.”

MNA/Iran Press 

News ID 234811
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News