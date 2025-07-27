Iran's parl. speaker calls for curbing on Israeli crimes

Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf strongly condemned the Zionist regime as a “cancerous tumor” and an “illegitimate offspring of the Western world”, saying that the Israeli regime is currently marking one of the worst catastrophes of the history in Gaza.

The Zionist crimes must be stopped before it causes more disasters in the entire region and the world, he stressed.

The speaker said the “criminal Zionist regime” has proved with the war of aggression against Iran that “terror” is deeply ingrained in its nature as its strikes made no distinction between civilians and military forces or children and the elderly.

Ghalibaf also praised the Iranian nation for their admirable unity in the face of Israel and “hitting hard slaps” in the face of the Zionist regime, which he said has resorted to economic war and psychological operations to take revenge on the Iranian nation.

While the Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/TSN