Ghalibaf hails great command of military after Israeli attack

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, praised the commander of all Iranian armed forces, namely the Leader of the Islmaic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for swiftly pulling out of sock in a matter of hours the Iranian military after the Israel attack on June 13.

The speaker said that the Leader managed to replace senior commanders who were martyred in a matter of hours and launhing over 150 missiles was done 17 hours after the aggression had began.

Ghalibaf said 90 million Iranians were united in defending their country surrounding around their Leader.

He pointed out that the Iranian armed forces dealt a heavy blow to the Zionist regime and took control of the airspace of the occupied lands in the last days of the 12-day war.

The speaker also praised the military commanders appointed by the Leader to fill in for their martyred friends as competent individuals.

"As a result of these [Iranian] operations, in addition to the regime's military centers that were destroyed, the regime's defense systems also failed to take action."

