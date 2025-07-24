IRGC Aerospace forces targeted Israel wherever they wanted

“You hit wherever you wanted and made the land and air of the occupied (Palestinian) territory unsafe for them (Israeli regime),” Ghalibaf said, addressing a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday to commemorate the force’s martyred commanders.

“The children of Gaza saw the fire of our missiles from the ruins (of the Gaza Strip) and (smiled) with satisfaction, and in this way you defended the oppressed,” he added.

“You warriors were swordsmen who became the cause of the enemy’s misery. In this war, we saw how you stood by the (missile) launchers to defend this nation. Our warriors, by sacrificing their lives, rendered the efforts of the (Israeli) F-35s meaningless, and our warriors took revenge on this brutal regime.”

The speaker of the parliament likened the IRGC Aerospace forces to Arash the Archer, a heroic archer-figure of Iranian mythology, and said, “Arash the Archer was a legend of our nation who was the guardian of Iran’s spirit, and today, at this point in history, we saw that our Arash archers in the IRGC Aerospace Force were able, despite all odds, to place their long-range arrows on the bow of faith and life, and shoot them towards the sky and the enemy, crossing countries, becoming a source of pride for the Islamic Ummah, and landing on the occupied (Palestinian territories), taking sleep away from their eyes.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf said the secret to the Islamic Republic’s longevity and authority is the presence of the people on the scene, adding, “The basis of our power is the hearts of each of our people, and in the recent war, we saw how God transformed these hearts and shaped the scene. While we lost some of our figures and commanders, this nation made us proud.”

He went on to say that despite enemy conspiracies, the Iranian people have become stronger and more united.

“America, England, and Israel are upset with a strong Iran and are angry with the Iranian nation; the enemies are upset with the Islamic Republic, which arose from the hearts and minds of the people.”

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 1,000 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 brought the fighting to a halt.

MNA/TSN