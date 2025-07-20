Israel aggression in Damascus warning to all Islamic nations

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, referring to the brutal Zionist regime’s aggression against Damascus, said that Iran has always stood by the Syrian people and defends the Arab country’s unity and territorial integrity.

"However, the widespread Israeli attacks against agents and proxies of the global domination system carry important messages," he said.

Ghalibaf continued that the Islamic Ummah now understands that Damascus will not be the last capital of a Muslim country to be attacked by this regime. "Islamic governments and nations must unite to restrain America’s rabid dog before this fire spreads to them as well. The regime’s intent is to destabilize, disarm, and fragment Islamic countries, and expand its territorial control.”

“Governments that view their security in alignment with the excessive demands of this criminal regime should know they are living in a bubble floating on a stormy ocean. They don’t have much time left to preserve their territorial integrity. The Zionist regime is the enemy of all peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial unity across the region, and the only language it understands is the language of force.”

MNA/