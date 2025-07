The national Iranian team had lost to Egypt and Lebanon in the event.

The Persians took part in the tournament as part of their preparation for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Led by Greek coach Sotiris Manolopoulos, Iran is drawn into Group B, alongside Japan, Syria, and Guam.

Additionally, Iran will travel to Russia for several warm-up matches before heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

MNA/TSN