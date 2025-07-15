  1. Sports
FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B: Iran defeats Mongolia

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Iran’s women’s basketball team secured a dominant victory over Mongolia, winning 89-55 on Tuesday at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B.

Negin Rasoulipour led the Iranians with 20 points, while Tsatsral Bayarmaa and Khulan Onolbaatar each scored 10 points for Mongolia.

Iran previously achieved an impressive 82-32 win against the Cook Islands and will face Thailand in its next Pool B match on Wednesday.

The tournament is currently taking place in Shenzhen, China.

Group A comprises Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, India, and Tahiti, while Group B includes Iran, Thailand, Mongolia, and the Cook Islands.

The team that finishes at the top of the tournament will earn promotion to Division A.

