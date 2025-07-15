FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B: Iran defeats Mongolia

Negin Rasoulipour led the Iranians with 20 points, while Tsatsral Bayarmaa and Khulan Onolbaatar each scored 10 points for Mongolia.

Iran previously achieved an impressive 82-32 win against the Cook Islands and will face Thailand in its next Pool B match on Wednesday.

The tournament is currently taking place in Shenzhen, China.

Group A comprises Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, India, and Tahiti, while Group B includes Iran, Thailand, Mongolia, and the Cook Islands.

The team that finishes at the top of the tournament will earn promotion to Division A.

MNA