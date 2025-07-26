Iran lashes out at US, Israel Over UN food rights rejection

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the US and the Israeli regime for opposing a UN resolution recognizing access to food as a human right, which has led to the current starvation of civilians in Gaza.

In a post on his X account, Baghaei blasted the United States and the Israeli regime for their 2021 opposition to UN Resolution 76/166, titled “The Right to Food”, which affirms the right to access to food as a fundamental human right.

He wrote: "Was the starvation of Gaza's people not premeditated?"

On December 16, 2021, only the US and the Israeli regime voted against the resolution at the UN General Assembly.

The rest of the international community stood united in support of the resolution, which emphasized the prohibition of starvation as a method of warfare under international humanitarian law.

Baghaei argued that this opposition reflects “a deliberate policy to weaponize food against civilians,” saying: "Is their opposition to this resolution not clear evidence of a premeditated policy to use food as a weapon of war?!"

MNA/