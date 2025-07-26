Iran documenting Israeli crimes during 12-day imposed war

In a meeting held Saturday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi detailed the ministry’s extensive diplomatic efforts during and after the recent 12-day war, with President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior foreign ministry officials in attendance.

Araghchi stated that the Foreign Ministry stood alongside Iran’s armed forces throughout the conflict, calling it a clear example of coordination between the battlefield and diplomacy. “Our armed forces heroically defended the country against enemies, while the diplomats worked tirelessly,” he noted.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Iranian diplomats defended the legitimacy of the Iranian people's right to self-defense in the face of clear aggression.

Araghchi stressed that what led the enemy to retreat and request a ceasefire was not only the military resistance of Iran's armed forces but also the unique governance demonstrated by the Iranian administration.

Through phone calls and efforts by our embassies abroad, over 120 countries condemned the attacks and expressed support for Iran, Araghchi said.

He further noted that apart from the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors—whose positions were predictable—virtually all international organizations supported Iran. Institutions like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League, and the African Union, along with many global leaders, acknowledged Iran’s legitimacy. “This occurred even as Iran was engaged in diplomatic talks, proving who truly seeks peace and who resorts to force and coercion,” he said.

Araghchi noted that the Foreign Ministry’s work continues, particularly in international forums. “In collaboration with the Legal Department of the Presidential Office, we are documenting the crimes committed [by the regime of Israel inside Iran],” he said.

He also mentioned a series of phone calls conducted to coordinate efforts to stop the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, including the use of starvation and medical blockades as tools of war aimed at political gains during ceasefire negotiations. “These inhumane tactics have failed in the face of Gaza’s resistance,” Araghchi stated.

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and had conducted five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman when Israel launched a series of unprovoked aggressions, which upended the process.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

