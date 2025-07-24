Yemen urges Islamic, Arab states to confront Israel

Mahdi Al-Mashat, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, called on Islamic and Arab nations and governments to adopt a strong and unified position and take effective and immediate action to confront the pervasive threat of the Israeli regime and save the lives of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the official Yemeni news agency (Saba), Mahdi Al-Mashat said, “Today, more than ever, the Islamic nation needs a strong and unified position to repel the threat of the Zionist regime before this danger engulfs everyone.”

He stressed that those who do not take a stand on the Gaza Strip and Palestine today will not be able to ward off this danger in the future, and those who are not disturbed by the painful scenes of those who died from hunger in the Gaza Strip have no understanding of religion, dignity, Islam, or humanity.

The head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen continued to address the rulers of Arab and Islamic countries, and said, “If you cannot take action, allow the nations to take action on this matter, and if the nations also do not take action on this matter, the punishment for this silence will fall on the entire Islamic nation.”

Al-Mashat added, “Everyone should know that the Zionist regime is the root of the problem, and running after the illusion of peace and reconciliation with it is misguidance.

RHM/