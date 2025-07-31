Australia to recognize Palestine

Australian Prime Minister Albanese said on Thursday that Canberra recognizing a Palestinian state was just a matter of time.

Australia has taken another step towards recognizing Palestine and is committed to doing so after the United Kingdom signaled its own intentions overnight, Reuters news agency reported.

In a joint statement with 14 countries, including several who already recognize a Palestinian state, Australia welcomed a series of commitments by the Palestinian Authority which could pave the way to recognition, which Anthony Albanese called "a very significant step forward".

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in a statement that his country has decided to recognize the state of Palestine at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is scheduled to be held next September.

