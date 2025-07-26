Trump reacts to Macron’s statement on Palestine’s recognition

US President Donald Trump has claimed that French leader Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about Paris’ intention to recognize the State of Palestine have no weight.

"His statement doesn't carry any weight. He's a very good guy. I like him, but that statement doesn't carry weight," he told reporters.

The French president announced on July 24 that Paris will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced their recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024.

