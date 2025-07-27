Azerbaijani official condemns Israeli aggression on Iran

In a phone call with the deputy secretary for Foreign Policy and International Security Affairs of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Sunday, Hajiyev denounced the Israeli aggression against the Iranian territories that resulted in the martyrdom of senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

During the phone call, the two sides emphasized enhancing the level of bilateral relations and accelerating the implementation of the agreements previously made between the presidents of the two neighboring countries.

The two sides also decided to follow up on agreements regarding the visit of the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, to Baku aimed at resolving the problem of Iranian students studying in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, which led to the killing of top military commanders, nuclear scientists, innocent women and children, and civilians.

