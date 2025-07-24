Iran's nuclear industry to not be damaged by attacks

Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, stressed that the country’s nuclear industry has strong foundations and cannot be harmed by military strikes or pressure.

Referring to the 12-day Israeli-imposed war and the recent joint Israeli-American attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Kamalvandi underlined, “The nuclear industry in our country is deeply rooted. And something that is rooted cannot be damaged by attacks or pressure—it will once again blossom.”

Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff and had conducted five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman when Israel launched a series of unprovoked aggressions, which upended the process.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

