Heavy overnight rain floods Moscow in just hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Heavy rainfall that began Sunday night brought a month’s worth of precipitation to Moscow in just a few hours, according to the city’s municipal services department.

Local media in Russia reported that between 47 and 91 millimeters (between 1.9 and 3.6 inches) of rain fell across various administrative districts overnight and into the morning, with the highest totals recorded in Zelenograd. The monthly average for July is 85 millimeters (3.3 inches), according to MENDUZA. 

Meteorologists say the rain is expected to continue in Moscow until midday. Wind gusts could reach 12–15 meters per second (27–34 mph), and some areas may see thunderstorms.

The downpour flooded roads and underpasses in both Moscow and the surrounding region. In the Naro-Fominsky District, a bridge collapsed, cutting off access to three settlements. Traffic was temporarily suspended on Shelepikhinskaya Embankment in Moscow. By evening, traffic jams are expected in central Moscow and on highways leading out of the city.

Due to the severe weather, residents were urged to stay indoors if possible. Those who must go outside were advised to exercise caution and avoid sheltering under trees. Authorities also encouraged Muscovites to take the metro instead of driving, the report added. 

