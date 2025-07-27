Rain in northern China kills 2, forces thousands to relocate

Two were dead and two missing in Hebei province, state broadcaster CCTV reported on the morning of July 27. Overnight rain dumped a record 145mm per hour on Fuping in the industrial city of Baoding, Reuters reported.

China’s Water Resources Ministry has issued targeted flood warnings to 11 provinces and regions, including Beijing and neighboring Hebei, for floods from small and midsize rivers and mountain torrents.

Floods and landslides affected many villages in the Miyun district of the capital, with the rural town of Fengjiayu the most severely impacted and electricity and communications cut in some villages, CCTV said. More than 3,000 people have been transferred out of the area, Beijing News Radio reported on July 27.

The flow into the Miyun Reservoir has increased, hitting a record peak of 6,550 cubic meters per second, Beijing authorities said.

Rain will intensify in most areas of the capital, with the expected cumulative rainfall in some areas nearby including Miyun reaching more than 100mm over six hours, Beijing’s Meteorological Observatory said. Low-lying areas are prone to waterlogging, it said.

