  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 22, 2025, 6:48 PM

Widespread rail failures paralyze transport in occupied lands

Widespread rail failures paralyze transport in occupied lands

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Widespread technical failures have crippled rail transport across the occupied Palestinian territories for over ten days, sparking public outrage and exposing severe infrastructure vulnerabilities under the Zionist regime.

Israeli media reported continuous rail disruptions over the past ten days across various regions in the occupied territories.

The first reported failure emerged on July 13, when Kol HaIr announced a suspension of light rail services between Tel Aviv and occupied Al-Quds due to a “dangerous technical fault.”

On July 14, TLV Online revealed that a significant portion of the regime’s rail network had been shut down indefinitely following another unidentified malfunction.

By July 16, Ynet, citing Israeli Railways, confirmed a signaling error and equipment fire had halted all train operations between Ashdod and Ashkelon.

The series of failures has left thousands of daily commuters stranded and enraged.

In response to mounting public criticism, the railway company issued a statement claiming that technical teams are still investigating the root causes of the breakdowns.

Despite repeated assurances, officials have yet to identify the source of the disruptions.

The transport crisis comes amid widespread power outages triggered by a fire in high-voltage infrastructure in the Southern District, affecting cities like Holon and occupied Al-Quds.

MNA

News ID 234620

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News