Widespread rail failures paralyze transport in occupied lands

Israeli media reported continuous rail disruptions over the past ten days across various regions in the occupied territories.

The first reported failure emerged on July 13, when Kol HaIr announced a suspension of light rail services between Tel Aviv and occupied Al-Quds due to a “dangerous technical fault.”

On July 14, TLV Online revealed that a significant portion of the regime’s rail network had been shut down indefinitely following another unidentified malfunction.

By July 16, Ynet, citing Israeli Railways, confirmed a signaling error and equipment fire had halted all train operations between Ashdod and Ashkelon.

The series of failures has left thousands of daily commuters stranded and enraged.

In response to mounting public criticism, the railway company issued a statement claiming that technical teams are still investigating the root causes of the breakdowns.

Despite repeated assurances, officials have yet to identify the source of the disruptions.

The transport crisis comes amid widespread power outages triggered by a fire in high-voltage infrastructure in the Southern District, affecting cities like Holon and occupied Al-Quds.

