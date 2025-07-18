UNESCO head condemns Israeli killing of Iranian media workers

On Thursday, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

She emphasized that the media infrastructure of every country is protected under international humanitarian law, as it is classified as a civilian institution.

Azoulay referenced UN Security Council Resolution 2222, which mandates the protection of media workers during armed conflicts.

The Israeli strike claimed the lives of Nima Rajabpour, the editor-in-chief of IRIB’s news channel, and Masoumeh Azimi, an administrator. The attack also injured several other media personnel.

On June 16, the Israeli regime executed an act of aggression by targeting a building belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran.

The assault involved at least four bombs, striking the main facility housing IRIB’s news department while a live broadcast was in progress. The transmission was briefly interrupted before Hassan Abedini, IRIB’s news director and deputy for political affairs, went on air to condemn the attack.

At the time of the bombardment, news anchor Sahar Emami was presenting the news. Despite the tremors caused by the initial strike, she remained on air and continued the broadcast. Moments later, another explosion filled the studio with smoke and dust, compelling her to evacuate. She returned shortly after to join Abedini and recount her harrowing experience.

This escalation followed Israel's earlier aggression on June 13, where a series of attacks resulted in the martyrdom of numerous high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians in Iran.

A week later, the United States escalated the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites, violating the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In retaliation, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal assault.

MNA/