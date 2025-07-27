Parl. to approve NPT exit if snapback mechanism triggered: MP

Manouchehr Mottaki, a representative of the people of Tehran in the Iranian parliament, said in an interview with the local Iranian media outlet on Sunday that if the snapback mechanism is activated by the three European countries, the parliament has its finger on the trigger and is ready to react.

He warned the three major European countries that are participants to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA, that a group of lawmakers have suggested a motion for Iran to withdraw from the NPT in the parliament, and in the case that the Europeans are reckless and insist on using the means of pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran, this motion will be approved quickly and urgently within 24 hours."

Tehran argues that the European troika, France, German and the United Kingdom, lack legal ground to trigger the snapback mechanism incorporated in the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA ad the deal has not been implemented for seven years, and European countries ceased fulfilling their commitments after the United States withdrew from the agreement in the 2018.

MNA