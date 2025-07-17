Iran's missiles forced Israel to cease fire

Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib, Iran’s Minister of Intelligence, said during a commemoration ceremony for Martyrs Mehdi Rabbani and Gholamreza Mehrabi that the Zionist regime must now confront an internal offensive strategy. "Just as the effective missiles of our armed forces forced them to stop the war, all intelligence and security institutions are also exerting pressure. In recent days, you saw how they had to present justification plans to counter intelligence penetration into the Zionist regime.”

“Despite all the seditions the enemies had planned for overthrowing — or what they called the end of the Islamic Republic — we witnessed complete domestic security in Iran during the 12-day war,” he added.

Regarding the issue of drones and MAVs, Khatib said, “These matters are related to military conditions and depend on air defense strategies. The country’s armed forces and air defense forces will make every effort to counter them.”

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

