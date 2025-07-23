China slams Trump’s decision to withdraw US from UNESCO

“This is not what a major country should do,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a news conference in Beijing when asked about Washington’s decision, which is effective Dec. 31, 2026, Anadolu Agency reported.

Expressing “firm” support for UNESCO, Guo said the multiple nations had “regretted” the decision by the US, which has “not paid arrears” to the UN agency for a “long time.”

China “calls on all countries to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism,” Guo said, referring to the 80th anniversary of the UN.

The US on Tuesday announced its third withdrawal from UNESCO, citing the organization's admission of Palestine as a member and conflicts with the Trump administration's "America First" foreign policy.

Guo, however, said the purpose of UNESCO is to advance international cooperation in education, science, and culture and uphold peace and common development.

