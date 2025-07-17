Iran MPs urge dozens of states to impose sanctions on Israel

In a letter sent to the parliaments of 44 states on Thursday, the lawmakers asked the legislatures’ legal committees to condemn last month’s illegal Israeli-US aggression against the Islamic Republic and notify the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) of their decision.

They also urged those parliaments to put on their agenda the legislative process for taking restrictive measures against the criminal Zionist regime.

“Likewise, the legal committees have been asked to place investigations into Israel’s crimes within the jurisdiction of their country's legal authorities, in order to prevent the impunity of the Zionist regime and the United States, and stop the Israeli warmongering in the world,” read the letter signed by Mohammad Sargazi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s Judiciary and Legal Committee.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, killing at least 1,060 people, including high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war on June 22 and bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

RHM/