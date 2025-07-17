Iran ready to take action if Israel not punished

A senior security official in Tehran has told RT that Iran is prepared to take action unless Israel is punished and the US provides compensation for its strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“If the compensation for the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is not paid and the Zionist regime is not punished, Iran is ready to take measures to restore its historical deterrence against this regime,” the anonymous source said in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Addressing Washington’s request to resume nuclear talks, the official stated that Tehran had not agreed to a permanent ceasefire and considers negotiations premature.

He said that the Americans are pursuing the start of negotiations, but Iran… is in a state of temporary cessation of the conflict.

The official warned that Iranian forces remain fully prepared to respond to any further aggression, saying, “Our hands are on the trigger, but in case of any miscalculation by the child-killing regime, this time we will not wait for the enemy to fire the first shot.”

The US should “contain its proxy force in the region,” he stressed.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III that inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

