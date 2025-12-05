Trump admin to expand US travel ban to over 30 nations

The Trump administration is expanding the US travel ban from 19 to over 30 countries, following a recent shooting near the White House, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed.

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, Noem said the number of affected countries will exceed 30, but declined to provide a specific list.

"I won't be specific on the number, but it's over 30, and the president is continuing to evaluate countries," she stated.

Earlier, CBS News reported that officials were in discussions to broaden the existing Trump immigration policy, which currently targets 19 countries.

MNA