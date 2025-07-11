Lebanon not interested in pursuing normalization with Israel

President Joseph Aoun’s comments came as the Trump administration is trying to expand the Abraham Accords signed in 2020 in which Israel signed historic pacts with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, AP reported.

In May, Syrian ruler Ahmad al-Sharaa said during a visit to France that his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent military activities along their border from going out of control. Talks about peace between Israel and Syria have increased following the ouster of President Bashar Assad from power in December.

Aoun added in comments released by his office that only the Lebanese state will have weapons in the future, and the decision on whether Lebanon would go to war or not would be for the Lebanese government.

Despite a ceasefire with Lebanon, the Israeli regime continues to attack the country and violate its sovereignty. The resistance movement Hezbollah has vowed that it will not lay down arms, while the Lebanese government has opted for silence amid the Israeli regime's aggression.

MNA