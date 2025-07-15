Israel kills 12 in eastern Lebanon in deadliest truce breach

The regime’s warplanes bombed the Wadi Fara area in the area of Bekaa Valley on Tuesday, said the region's governor, Bachir Khodr.

“A camp for displaced Syrians” also came under attack, resulting in the deaths of 12 martyrs, including seven Syrians, and eight wounded," according to Lebanon's National News Agency, as cited by Press TV.

Khodr also confirmed that seven of the dead were Syrian nationals, who often work in the agricultural fields of the Bekaa region.

In a statement, Israel’s military claimed that its fighter jets launched "numerous strikes" on targets belonging to Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in the area.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on November 27, 2024. Ever since, the regime has violated the ceasefire more than 3700 times by launching assaults on the country.

Under the deal, Tel Aviv was required to fully withdraw its forces from the country, but it has kept them in five places, in clear violations of UN Security Council resolution 1701 and the terms of last November's agreement.

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly warned that the regime’s violations of the ceasefire agreement threaten stability in the country.

