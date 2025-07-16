Ex-Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz takes charge of Oman

The Portuguese replaces Rashid Jaber, and has been appointed ahead of the AFC Asian Qualifiers - Road to 26 Playoff draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Oman secured its place in the playoffs after finishing fourth in Group B, according to Tehran Times.

Queiroz’s wealth of tactical expertise and experience will be pivotal as Oman, chasing a historic FIFA World Cup appearance, are set to face some of the continent’s top teams with just two tickets available in the playoffs.

“Queiroz has extensive coaching experience, having led the national teams of Portugal, Iran, Colombia, Egypt, and Qatar. He also served as an assistant coach at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson," the Oman FA said on social media platform X.

Oman will be joined by Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in the draw, with the teams to be divided into two groups.

