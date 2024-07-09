Dragan Skocic named Tractor coach: PGPL

The 56-year-old coach has most recently worked as head coach of Croatia U21 football team., according to Tehran Times.

The Croat has previously worked in four Iranian clubs, namely Malavan, Foolad, Khooneh be Khooneh and Sanat Naft.

Skocic was named as Iran national football team head coach in 2020 as replacement for Belgian coach Marc Wilmots and under his leadership, Team Melli qualified for the 2022 World Cup as the winners of Group A by collecting 25 points out of 10 matches.

The Iranian football federation sacked the coach and Carlos Queiroz was re-appointed as Iran coach and led the team in Qatar, where Team Melli failed to book their place in next round.

Tractor football team have not won Iran league so far and look forward to bring an end to their title drought in Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

