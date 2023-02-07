Carlos Queiroz selected as Qatar National Team's new head

General Secretary of QFA, Mansoor Al Ansari, said Queiroz will be fixated on leading the national football team in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup in June, according to the UAE's National newspaper.

The 69-year-old famed football coach has recently managed the Iran team, and he led them to three consecutive World Cups in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Queiroz headed Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where the Iranian Team Melli (National Football Team) Melli suffered two defeats against England and the US and earned a win over Wales and failed to book a place in the knockout stage.

The Portuguese coach’s contract ran out after Iran failed to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

MNA