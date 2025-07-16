Israeli strikes on Gaza kill more than 60 in past day

More than 60 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past day, Al Jazeera reported, citing medics.

At least 61 people were killed in attacks by the IDF in the Palestinian enclave, the TV channel said.

An air strike on the Shati refugee camp in the northern enclave killed 23 and left dozens of others injured. Another two people were killed and more than 30 others were injured in a strike on a site of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), established by Israel in collaboration with the United States to distribute humanitarian aid.

According to international organizations, 875 people have been killed when trying to access humanitarian aid sites in the enclave since the Foundation started to operate there in late May.

MNA/