Iran seizes foreign oil tanker in Sea of Oman (+PHOTOS)

According to Mehr News Agency, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province, Mojtaba Ghahremani, has announced the seizure of a foreign oil tanker on charges of smuggling 2 million liters of fuel in the Sea of Oman.

Further details, including the vessel’s nationality and destination, were not immediately disclosed.

Ghahremani stated that following continued monitoring of suspicious fuel smuggling activities along Iran’s maritime borders in the Sea of Oman, enforcement agents inspected a foreign oil tanker. Due to incomplete legal documentation for its cargo, the vessel was seized on suspicion of carrying smuggled fuel.

A case has been opened at the relevant bodies in the town of Jask, and the judicial investigation is ongoing.

Ghahremani added that 17 individuals, including the tanker's captain and crew, have been detained as part of the legal proceedings.

He further noted that authorities are collecting evidence to determine the exact volume of the fuel cargo, conducting sampling and laboratory tests, and verifying the vessel’s documentation. The judicial authority will announce the outcome of the case once the investigation is complete.

