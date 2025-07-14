9 dead in fire at Massachusetts nursery home

Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the facility on Oliver Street. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming through the main entrance and several people hanging out of the windows, waiting to be rescued, according to Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, CBS News reported.

More than 30 people were rushed to hospitals and five firefighters suffered minor injuries, Bacon said in an emotional news conference. In addition to the nine residents who were killed, another was in critical condition Monday morning.

"There were some that perished in the building and some perished after being transported," Bacon said.

