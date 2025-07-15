Several fires hit industrial zones in Israeli occupied lands

News outlets and illegal settlers reported dozens of fires and explosions erupting in various industrial facilities, citing disruptions in equipment as the likely cause.

The incidents have raised suspicions of deliberate sabotage targeting the Zionist entity’s production capabilities.

Elad Peretz Air Services stated that a significant number of blazes occurred inside its smart air-conditioning systems, which are installed in many factories.

The company described the pattern as highly unusual and consistent with coordinated interference.

The report comes as anti-Israeli sentiment has grown worldwide while the regime’s brutal war in Gaza enters its second year.

Meanwhile, in late June, an anti-Zionist cyber group named CyberIsnaadFront claimed responsibility for a major cyberattack on BenSimon Aluminum Industries, a contractor closely tied to Israel’s military and defense establishment.

According to the group, the operation disabled all operational systems at the facility and extracted classified data tied to defense infrastructure before destroying the originals to prevent recovery.

The group identified BenSimon as a key player in designing and building secure military installations, including underground facilities and infrastructure linked to Unit 8200, the regime’s cyber-intelligence division.

This attack followed an earlier phase targeting RAFAEL, a major weapons manufacturer operating under Israel’s ministry of war.

MNA