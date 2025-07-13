Fire on crude oil cargo train disrupts rail service in India

However, train services to and from Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, have been disrupted. Southern Railway announced the cancellation of some trains departing from Chennai and the diversion of five trains, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out when a freight train with 45 coaches, ferrying crude oil, caught fire while passing through the Tiruvallur district, about 45 km west of Chennai.

"This morning, a freight train from Ennore to Jolarpettai carrying crude oil caught fire while passing through the Tiruvallur-Egattur section," a police official said. "Initial reports say four coaches were completely engulfed in the blaze, and the fire has spread to additional coaches."

Authorities have rushed the firefighters to the spot to contain the blaze. Television images showed the massive flame emitting columns of thick black smoke skyward.

National Disaster Response Force personnel have also been deployed to assist with relief operations.

Reports said authorities evacuated residents living near the tracks as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, police suspect the derailment of two wagons might have triggered the fire.

MA/PR