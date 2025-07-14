Four people dead in London Southend plane crash

Essex Police were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to "reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane" at the airport, calling it a "serious incident".

Images posted on social media showed a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site, while witnesses described seeing a "fireball".

PA understands that four people were killed in the crash, though Essex Police has yet to confirm any casualties.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Zeusch Aviation, which is based at Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands, confirmed its SUZ1 flight had been "involved in an accident" at London Southend Airport, adding it was aiding authorities with the investigation.

The plane had flown from the Greek capital Athens to Pula in Croatia on Sunday, before heading to Southend, and was due to return to Lelystad on Sunday evening.

The airport said it would remain closed until further notice, with all flights to and from Southend cancelled.

There were scheduled to be 20 easyJet flights and two Eastern Airways flights departing from or arriving at the airport on Monday.

Five crews and two off-road vehicles from Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended along with four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four hazardous area response team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and an air ambulance.

