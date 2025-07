Thick black smoke blanketed the area as 91 emergency responders and 46 vehicles rushed to control the blaze. Firefighting robots were also deployed, Oneindia reported.

The city's mayor has ordered operations at the Molie Quantum Energy plant suspended. Though the fire occurred near Kaohsiung Airport, flight services remain unaffected.

The fire reportedly began in a warehouse storing unfinished batteries. Investigations into the cause and property damage are ongoing.

