Fire in Ankara kills 3 people, including a child

APA reports that the "Hürriyet" newspaper published information about this.

According to the information, the residents who were helpless in the building were rescued by firefighters. The newspaper reports that during the incident, 3 people, including one child, lost their lives, and 20 people were poisoned by smoke. The Republican Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

The fire broke out yesterday evening. The cause of the incident is unknown. Those who were poisoned by the strong smoke of the fire were hospitalized.

Three people, including a child, were found dead in the fire.

The fire was brought under control as a result of the intense efforts of the firefighting teams. During the search, it was determined that 3 people, including a child, had lost their lives. The names of the deceased were announced as Aras Şahin (3.5 months old), Hüsniye Çelik Şahin and Muharrem Çetinkaya.

RHM/