Iran, Iraq, Pakistan striving to facilitate Arbaeen ritual

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni made the remarks in a press conference with his counterparts from Iraq and Pakistan, noting that constructive talks were held in the relevant field with the two ministers.

In this tripartite meeting, construction decisions were made to facilitate the travel of pilgrims during Arbaeen rituals, especially in the fields of transportation, safety, security and health.

Iranian interior minister used the meeting to express his thanks to the people and government of Iraq in hosting millions of pilgrims during Arbaeen ceremonies.

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari arrived in Tehran on Monday to attend a trilateral meeting with his Iranian and Pakistani counterparts.

MA/6529204