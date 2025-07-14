Iraq's interior minister visits Tehran for high-level talks

Iraq’s Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir al-Shammari, arrived in Tehran on Monday morning and was officially welcomed at Mehrabad Airport by his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni.

The visit comes as part of a high-level trilateral summit between the interior ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan, hosted by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday in Tehran, aims to enhance joint regional efforts in organizing and securing the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Discussions will focus on cross-border cooperation, logistical coordination, and safety measures for the millions of pilgrims expected to travel through the region.

MNA/