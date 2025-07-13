Pakistan interior min. arrives in Tehran for talks

Upon his arrival, Pakistan’s interior minister was welcomed by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Mo’meni at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport.

During this official visit, the issues of border, security, and facilitation of pilgrimages from Pakistan to Iran will be discussed between the two parties.

The interior ministers of Iran, Pakistan and Iraq will also hold a tripartite meeting about managing the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

According to the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan, Naqvi is going to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the visit.

